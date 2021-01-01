THROWBACK: When Jennie revealed that Lisa is the MESSIEST member of the group on Running Man

We are looking back at the time when BLACKPINK members appeared on Running Man, and band member Jennie revealed that Lisa is the messiest member of the group.

Back in October, BLACKPINK appeared as guests on SBS’ Running Man to celebrate the launch of their song Lovesick Girls, during the show the group spilled many details about each other! The host of the show Jun So Min, joined the girls in dance and insisted to be the 5th member of the band. One of the games the cast plates with the pop idols was the “truth game,” in which the members had to tell the truth about whatever is asked from the.

When Jennie was asked who had the messiest room, she quickly replied: “Lisa.” When asked is she considers herself to be the prettiest in BLACKPINK, she said, “Yes.” However, Jennie’s face kept giving sly expressions to the other band members. Confused, Lee Kwang Soo asked the member what she is thinking about, to which she replied by saying that she was thinking about him! Lee Kwang Soo then asked the idol if she had a guy she was interested in, to which Jennie kept mum and laughed it off.

When it was her turn to ask questions, Jennie again came in swinging by asking, “Is Sun Bin unni doing well?” and “Is Sun Bin unni prettier or Jisoo unni prettier?” (Actress Lee Sun Bin is Lee Kwang Soo’s girlfriend.) Later, Lee Kwang Soo said that Rosé was the prettiest member of BLACKPINK and Jennie got teased. However, Jennie ended on a triumphant note by asking Lee Kwang Soo if he rewatched the video where she made a poem for him on a previous episode of Running Man.

