THROWBACK to when Jiho spoke about her memories with OH MY GIRL & completing 7 years in the industry

Kim Jiho, known by her stage name Jiho debuted with WM Entertainment’s girl group OH MY GIRL on April 20, 2015, with single ‘Cupid’ from the EP ‘Oh My Girl’. Over the course of the next seven years, alongside Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin, and Arin, Jiho became a crucial part of the group, promoting their refreshing and vibrant music. The 25-year-old took the positions of a lead vocalist, lead dancer and visual in OH MY GIRL.

However, a few days after the group’s seventh debut anniversary on April 20, 2022, it was reported that Jiho has decided to not renew her contract with the agency and will part ways with the group, prompting them to promote with six members henceforth.

Following their comeback, OH MY GIRL spoke to Pinkvilla about their second studio album ‘Real Love’ and their feelings about a career in the K-pop industry. When asked about the moments she considers precious as a member of the group, Jiho expressed her love towards her fans and her wish to meet them very soon. She said, “Since we weren’t able to have many opportunities to meet our MIRACLEs in person, all the moments that we have shared with our fans in person seem even more precious. For seven years, we have met our MIRACLEs in many different places and out of all the moments, I miss the days when we used to meet our fans every Monday during our mini concerts. I hope to see our fans and interact with them as soon as possible!”

After writing a handwritten letter to the fans, Jiho promised to support the group as a MIRACLE and come back with more projects. We wish her the best for her future!

