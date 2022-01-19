THROWBACK: When Jo In Sung opened up about his film Escape from Mogadishu & his friendship with EXO’s D.O.

We are looking back at July 2021, when actor Jo In Sung was promoting his film Escape from Mogadishu and opened up to Naver about the movie, his friendship with EXO’s D.O. and much more. If you didn't know, the film is set in 1991 and is based on true events which follow a group of Korean embassy employees on their escape from Mogadishu during the Somali Civil War. Talking about the release of the film in the midst of the COVID pandemic in 2021, the actor said: “It’s a situation in which I’m grateful for everything. The public looked forward to it and chose to watch it despite the tough situation with COVID-19. I’m just so glad. I’m thankful that everything is going smoothly.”

Marking his first movie after turning 40, the actor also opened up about his age and said: “Starting with this film, I hope to be back with more diverse pieces. Not only through films, but also through dramas and variety shows. I hope to increase the opportunities I have to more freely communicate with you all.”

Talking about his lack of social media presence, despite the overwhelming fan love, he explained, “It’s not that I don’t do Instagram, it’s that I can’t do it. I’m scared of mistyping something or making a grammatical mistake. Signing up is a challenge too. When it comes to this, I think there’s something analog about me in that sense.”

Talking about his former co-star EXO‘s D.O. (Do Kyung Soo), who he worked with in the drama It’s Okay, That’s Love, Jo In Sung said, “I listened to Kyung Soo’s single. He’s already doing so well, so I don’t have much else to say. He’s completed his military service and released an album. I think he’s become more laid back now. I’m excited to see what’s ahead of him as he goes on to more music and acting activities.”

