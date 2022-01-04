THROWBACK: When JooE admitted she ‘HATED’ MOMOLAND’s song ‘Bboom Bboom’



We are looking back at January 2020, when MOMOLAND alum JooE spoke to BNT magazine and opened up about music, her role model IU and much more. Talking about MOMOLAND’s latest song at the time, “Thumbs Up,” and “Bboom Bboom,” the idol said: “There are a lot of people who say that they feel better after listening to our songs. I also feel more energized and happy after listening to our songs. At first, I really hated ‘Bboom Bboom.’ It was too sudden a change of concept. After listening to an earlier arrangement, Nancy and I went to the director’s car and asked if it was possible not to do this song. That’s how much I hated it. The song was rearranged and as it began to receive a lot of love, I developed a lot of affection for the song.”

Talking about what she’s focusing on these days, JooE said: “I’m going to practice so that I can show off my singing more often. If there is an opportunity, I’d like to feature on someone else’s song. People tell me that I seem down if I’m not super energetic. I want to sing more often because I can show off different sides of myself.” Naming idol actor IU as her role model, JooE said: “Of course she’s beautiful and good at singing, but I think it’s cool that you can clearly hear her own thoughts in her music.” She also named Jung Woo and Choi Woo Shik as her ideal types, saying, “I like their comfortable vibe.”

Concluding the chat with a final message to fans, JooE said: “I want to become someone who shows a new side of herself in future. I regret that I always show the same image of myself. I will work harder this year to show many different sides of myself to fans.”

