THROWBACK: When Jooyoung expressed his hopes of collaborating with Red Velvet’s Wendy

We are looking back at July 2020, when singer Jooyoung expressed his hopes of collaborating with Red Velvet’s Wendy. The musician spoke to Star 1 and got candid about his music and collaborations. Jooyoung credited his attitude towards music as the reason why trending artists readily accept his requests for collaborations. “Rather than focusing on the business side of things, I pour all of my focus into music,” he explained. “I also get energy from other artists, and I’m always ready to learn from them. I want to show them that I’m improving, and I also want to earn their respect.”

When asked to choose just three artists he would like to work together with in the future, Jooyoung named The Black Skirts, Hyukoh, and Red Velvet’s Wendy. In explanation, Jooyoung said, “Ever since high school, I’ve really like The Black Skirts. In the past, I attended a performance program and was taken aback by how refreshing their music was. I could also tell how much hard work they put into their album, so I thought of them as geniuses.”

Jooyoung also spoke more about why he wants to work with Wendy, revealing that he has already prepared music that he thinks would suit her. “I want to start by letting her listen to the tracks. I’ll be submitting a proposal soon,” he said. “I think if she hears the music I prepared for her, she’ll want to collaborate with me. It’s music that will certainly help her,” he emphasized.

Jooyoung also revealed that he is a fan of Red Velvet and that he has covered their songs in the past. “I actually really like SM Entertainment’s music,” he said. “I really like SHINee‘s albums, and recently I’ve been listening to NCT. Their music is mystifying. I think it’s cool how they take elements that might be unfamiliar to casual listeners and break it down into something they can enjoy.”

