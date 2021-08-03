THROWBACK: When Jung Hae In got candid about essaying the role of a teen while in his 30s for Ignition

We are looking back at December 2019 when actor Jung Hae In opened up about his movie “Ignition.” If you didn’t know, the film followed a foolish rebel Taek Il (Park Jung Min) who meets the mysterious chef of a Chinese restaurant Geo Seok (Ma Dong Seok) and the overzealous rebel Sang Pil (Jung Hae In) as they attempt to face the real world.

During the chat via Naver, Jung Hae In revealed that while he had never read the script of the original webtoon, he enjoyed reading the script for “Ignition.” However, the actor did end up reading the OG webtoon after the director’s orders in case it would affect his acting.

The actor also talked about taking on the role of a teenager while being in his 30s. He explained, “I tried my best to seem like a child. I’m 32, but age isn’t important, so I tried my best to look as if I was just going for it. I raised my voice, and I paid attention to the way I walk.” He continued, “There weren’t any big difficulties as it wasn’t that far in the past for me. I got the feeling that this would be my last time acting as a teenager. The role was important to me, so in part, I worked more earnestly.” Jung Hae In added that in the past, he was just a typical teenager who was introverted, enjoyed being with friends, and thought about keeping up with the trends.

Jung Hae In also explained that his character in “Ignition” helped him release stress as his character was so different from that of “One Spring Night,” which overlapped in filming schedule with “Ignition.” The actor explained that the two projects balanced each other nicely, saying, “Since I was working on the two projects back and forth, they each filled in for what the other was lacking. It was difficult physically, but mentally, it was very fun.”

