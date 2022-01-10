THROWBACK: When Jung Hae opened up about his unlikely friendship with Lee Je Hoon, film Blue Happiness & more

We are looking back at November 2021, when Jung Hae In spoke to GQ Korea about his upcoming film Blue Happiness, the friendship he shares with Lee Je Hoon and much more! Talking about his casting in Blue Happiness and how he fits the bill, the actor said: “Whether it’s real estate, stocks, or cryptocurrency. However, I think I was cast because none of those applied to me. I think that’s why (director) Je Hoon kept me in mind. We were casually talking about this kind of thing in a personal setting when I said, ‘I don’t know anything about stocks.’ I wonder if he kept a closer eye on me because I’d said that.”

Talking about his unlikely friendship with Lee Je Hoon, he said: “A few years ago, I went to a national soccer match in Sangam-dong where we met coincidentally and I greeted him. After that, we naturally became close.” Talking more about the director/actor Je Hoon’s personality, Jung Hae added: “[Lee Je Hoon] is more detail-oriented than I am. I’ve now experienced a set that he’s led as a director, and he approaches all the actors, not just me, in an extremely detailed manner. Since he’s originally an actor, he approaches us with a better understanding of an actor’s point of view. How should I put it? It was easier to understand [what he was saying] because he would talk to us from the player’s perspective.”

Talking about the character similarities between his Blue Happiness character and himself, Jung Hae said: “Living diligently. If you try hard every day and live diligently, there will be good results. Even if someone doesn’t recognize that, it’s okay. Also, not taking any chances and working hard.”

