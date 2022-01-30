THROWBACK: When Jungkook explained why he ‘couldn’t wrap’ his mind around BTS’ massive success

We are looking back at December 2021, when BTS alum Jungkook spoke to Vogue Korea and opened up about his journey as an artist, growing in the band as a Bangtan bo and much more. While talking about his many talents like art and photography, the idol was asked if he ever wanted to pursue them alongside music, to which, he said: “Those are just some of my interests. I don’t need to put them all into practice. I have realistic thoughts and idealistic thoughts, and they always co-exist. Before I used to be greedy and did what I wanted to do without giving it much thought. However, just like life and human relationships, your thoughts change. These days, I’m more realistic. What I need to do is more important than what I want to do.”

Reflecting on the group’s success, Jungkook expressed his shock at it all and said: “I’m always curious about why people love us and get excited about us. I’ve been thinking about how I got to this point. Firstly, I met great members! Secondly, we have a CEO who really loves music. Apart from those reasons, perhaps it’s because the synergy of BTS’s songs, lyrics, messages, performances, and public appearances attracted more and more fans. However, I couldn’t wrap my mind around this situation recently. I guess it’s because we’re unable to meet the audience members in person. As much as I can’t believe it, I’ll have to work harder.”

Sharing his love for the band’s fandom aka ARMY, the alum said: “I’m just a person who really loves to sing and dance, but ARMY is achieving great things for us. I’m just grateful for their support, but they’re also doing such wonderful things. They started doing these activities to support BTS, but it’s deeply touching to see them enjoying doing good things and being happy about them. I’m personally inspired by them.”

