Throwback: When Kim Da Mi hilariously stopped Park Seo Joon and Kwon Nara's kiss in Itaewon Class

The show’s protagonist Park Sae Royi (Park Sae Joon) is an ex-convict who has decided to work his way up to building South Korea’s biggest food brand. On his way to the same, he is interrupted by a plethora of obstacles that he pledges to fight with unwavering resilience.

Park Sae Royi

While his promise to never compromise on his principles impresses everyone around him, he soon runs into someone who looks at him as someone who is too delusional for the real world. The said person is none other than Jo Yi Seo (Kim Da Mi) the show’s female lead. Jo Yi Seo’s frustration towards Park Sae Royi soon turns into curiosity that motivates her to know more about him. In an attempt to find answers to her questions, Jo Yi Seo starts harboring feelings for Park Sae Royi. Her only obstacle is Soo Ah, Sae Royi’s childhood friend, and first love.

Jo Yi Seo

Throughout the show, Jo Yi Seo never shies away from exhibiting her jealousy and willingness to act on her feelings. While fans adored Jo Yi Seo’s character for its unique personality, there is one particular scene that has now become a classic amongst K-drama fans. The scene is none other than the iconic moment in Itaewon Class when a drunk Soo Ah is about to kiss Sae Royi before she is hilariously interrupted by a jealous Jo Yi Seo.

Jo Yi Seo’s character is to date adored and admired by many fans for a plethora of reasons. Not only is her character a breath of fresh air but is in fact a symbol of grit, resilience, and independence. Besides her strong personality, Jo Yi Seo also had an extremely interesting character arc that showcased her emotional transformation in the most spectacular manner.

Besides the aforementioned, Jo Yi Seo also has a unique chemistry with every single character on the show. While her equation with Sae Royi is the one that gets the most limelight, her equations with supporting characters are something that offers a multidimensional insight into her character.

