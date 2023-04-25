Throwback: When Kim Seon Ho and Han So Hee stunned fans with K-drama-like chemistry at the Asia Artist Awards

The 2022 Asia Artist Awards were a star-studded event, with some of the biggest names in the Korean Entertainment industry in attendance. But it was the chemistry between two of the most popular stars, ‘Nevertheless’ actress Han So Hee and ‘Start-Up’ actor Kim Seon Ho, that really stole the show.

Kim Seon Ho and Han So Hee stunned fans with K-drama-like chemistry

The duo had previously gained attention for their roles in the K-Drama "100 Days My Prince," even though they didn't have any scenes together fans couldn't wait to see them reunited. And they certainly didn't disappoint. From the moment they appeared on the red carpet, the chemistry between Han So Hee and Kim Seon Ho was electric. But it was the way Han So Hee helped Kim Seon Ho feel comfortable at the event that really captured fans' hearts.

In a clip posted before the group photo, Han So Hee could be seen taking Kim Seon Ho's hand and guiding him through the chairs. As they walked to the front row, she held onto him tightly and made sure he felt at ease. And when they finally got to their seats, Kim Seon Ho was a true gentleman, when he was seen removing something from Han So Hee's chair and gesturing for her to sit down.

Throughout the event, Han So Hee made sure to chat with Kim Seon Ho and helped him feel included. Even when the cameras started flashing for the group photo, she continued to show her caring nature by trying to make Kim Seon Ho laugh and feel comfortable in front of the cameras.

Fans' reaction to Kim Seon Ho and Han So Hee’s interactions

Fans couldn't get enough of the duo's K-drama-like chemistry, and the videos of their interactions went viral online. Many commented on how heartwarming it was to see Han So Hee taking care of Kim Seon Ho, and how much they loved the "100 Days My Prince" reunion.

Han So Hee and Kim Seon Ho continue to be two of the most iconic stars in the Korean Entertainment industry, and their chemistry at the 2022 Asia Artist Awards was nothing short of a testament to why they're so beloved by fans.

