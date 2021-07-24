THROWBACK: When Kim Woo Bin revealed his simple definition of success & opened up on his IG debut

We are looking back at February 2021, when actor Kim Woo Bin spoke to T Singapore and opened up about his Instagram debut, what success truly means to him and so much more. In the candid chat, Kim Woo Bin spoke about his recent debut on social media, namely Instagram and revealed why he decided to finally get on the app!

Speaking of his experience, he said: “It’s harder than I thought because it’s my first time on social media, but it’s fun.” He continued, “It’s nice because it has gotten easier to communicate with the fans and give updates. With just one photo, I can express what thoughts I have or what I’m doing at that exact moment. It’s really great.”

Talking about success and how he defines it in this day and age, the actor said “These days, I often think that finding joy in the small things is a success. If you spent the day without any particular problems, I think that’s success too. I try to be thankful for the smallest things. At least twice a day, I look up at the sky and think about the things I like, and if I did those things, I think I had a successful day.”

For those unversed with Kim Woo Bin’s impressive career, the star began his journey as a runway model and made his acting debut in the TV series White Christmas. More acting work quickly followed, Kim Woo Bin starred in A Gentleman's Dignity in 2012 and made his breakthrough with School and The Heirs, which were both made in 2013. Kim later gained fame from Twenty (2015). And by 2016, the star already had his first leading role on television in Uncontrollably Fond.

