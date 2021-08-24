THROWBACK: When Kwak Dong Yeon got candid about essaying roles much older than his actual age

We’re looking back at May 2021 when Kwak Dong Yeon spoke candidly to Esquire about his career, hit drama Vincenzo and much more! While talking about his age, Kwak Dong Yeon, 25, opened up about how he’s always perceived to be much older since he’s worked in the industry for so long. He said: “I look old. To be honest, up until two or three years ago, my age put a lot of restrictions on me. I was told, ‘You look like you’re in your mid- to late-twenties, but you’re actually too young.’ There were a lot of restrictions like that when it came to casting. I even requested that they remove my age on my public profile.”

As a result, Kwak Dong Yeon ended up essaying a lot of roles that were older than his actual age. “I didn’t feel a sense of pressure about that,” he said. “In fact, I was happier. I was able to take on roles like that because people were confused about my age.” He added as a joke, “I think all the junk food and irregular eating and sleeping times from my trainee days made me look the way I do today.”

Speaking about his drama Vincenzo and his character Jang Han Seo who was the oldest character that Kwak Dong Yeon had played to date, Kwak Dong Yeon was asked if it felt awkward to him, he said, “No, I don’t think so. All the roles I play have something of myself in them. The ‘me’ when I’m with people who are older, with close friends, and other sides of ‘me.’ No matter what role I take on, I’ll try to put something of myself in them without making them stand out too much. That’s my job after all.”

