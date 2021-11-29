THROWBACK: When Kwak Dong Yeon got candid about starring in Vincenzo, his career & much more

We are looking back at May 2021 when Kwak Dong Yeon spoke to Esquire Korea and opened up about his career, his tvN drama “Vincenzo” and more! While talking about his age, the idol admitted that while he looks old, he is only 25 years old, which sometimes poses a challenge, Kwak Dong Yeon joked, “It’s because I look old. To be honest, up until two or three years ago, my age put a lot of restrictions on me. I was told, ‘You look like you’re in your mid-to late-twenties, but you’re actually too young.’ There were a lot of restrictions like that when it came to casting. I even requested that they remove my age on my public profile.”

Since then, the star has taken on a lot of roles that were older than his actual age. “I didn’t feel a sense of pressure about that. In fact, I was happier. I was able to take on roles like that because people were confused about my age. I think all the junk food and irregular eating and sleeping times from my trainee days made me look the way I do today.”

Reflecting on his life and career, Kwak Dong Yeon said: “I started training from an early age, and as I watched the adults working in the entertainment industry, I had one wish. On TV, celebrities are portrayed as sensitive and temperamental and thinking only of themselves. I don’t know if those people exist in real life, but I’ve been absorbing such media since I was young, and I didn’t like it. I thought that when I became a celebrity later, I shouldn’t act like that. All projects, even this pictorial, is work for the celebrity, but it’s also work for the staff as well. I always think that it would be better if the people who are working together can do so while having fun and laughing. As I get older, I want to make people laugh, not just at work, but with my fans and with the people I love as well.”

