THROWBACK: When Lady Gaga called herself the 5th BLACKPINK member after collaborating on Sour Candy

Back in May, Lady Gaga released her second collaboration track from her album Chromatica, her song with BLACKPINK, called Sour Candy. The song was a poppy, sassy track where Blackpink and Lady Gaga inform anyone trying to date them to accept their damage and not try to change it. They may have rough spots, but they're sweet on the inside and authentic. Lady Gaga and Blackpink spoke a little about how their collaboration came about in past interviews after the single was announced. Blackpink said they were mutual fans, according to Soompi: “We listened to each other’s music and became fans of each other, so we naturally carried out this project.”

Lady Gaga told Japanese outlet TVGroove that she reached out to BLACKPINK. “I called Blackpink first to suggest working together. The BLACKPINK members were happy and showed enthusiasm for the project, so we were able to collaborate thanks to that. I wanted to support powerful women such as BLACKPINK, and they felt the same.” “I got excited while hearing them interpret the song in Korean," she added. "I told them that their part is very creative and fun. BLACKPINK are beautiful young women, and they’re very talented. Through this collaboration, I felt proud as if I’d become BLACKPINK’s fifth member.”

For those unversed, Sour Candy is a pop song with a blend of English and Korean lyrics and it comes as a party anthem for all the dance lovers out there. One can't hit the club because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that requires people to practise social distancing. However, Lady Gaga and the BLACKPINK have brought the party home, giving fans a new party track to feel alive amidst the lockdown.

