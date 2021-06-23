THROWBACK: When Lee Dong Wook shared his true thoughts about the shocking Tale of the Nine Tailed finale

We are looking back at the time when Lee Dong Wook shared his true thoughts about the shocking Tale of the Nine-Tailed finale. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at February 2021 when Lee Dong Wook spoke to @star1 magazine and opened up about the highly-debated finale of his drama “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”! If you didn’t know, the show with Jo Bo Ah and Kim Bum ended on a shocking note, many fans were left surprised by the ending. Speaking to the magazine, Wook commented on it: “I didn’t know people would think of it as an open ending,” shared Lee Dong Wook. “Because it was a happy ending full to the brim, in which Lee Yeon and Ji Ah’s love came to fruition.”

He went on to clarify, “The last cut was a bonus cut that was meant to repay viewers for their love, but many people had a wide variety of opinions about the ending, and it was fun seeing them.” Lee Dong Wook also talked about his film “Single in Seoul,” a romantic comedy in which he will star opposite Im Soo Jung and Esom. He described the film as “a romantic comedy movie that many people will be able to enjoy watching together.”

“I think that love is the most important thing in life,” lamented the actor, “but if you go to the movie theater these days, it’s mostly thrillers and the noir genre.” He went on to express his confidence that “Single in Seoul” would satisfy romance-starved audiences’ craving for a good love story. Praising his co-star Im Soo Jung, Lee Dong Wook remarked, “I enjoyed filming even more because I was working with Im Soo Jung, whom I already knew beforehand. Soo Jung is a really lovable person in everyday life, but on the film set, she stood out for her unparalleled professionalism.” “I enjoyed the time we spent fiercely analyzing our characters together,” he continued, “and I had a lot to learn from her on set.”

