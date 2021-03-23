THROWBACK: When Lee Jong Suk blushed when asked about his long time crush on actress & co star Lee Na Young

Lee Jong Suk had the most adorable reaction to a reporter when she asked him about his long-standing crush on his Romance Is A Bonus Book co-star, Lee Na Young.

Did you know Romance Is A Bonus Book is Lee Jong Suk's first romantic-comedy drama and he got to act with his long-time crush and talented actress Lee Na Young! Actor Lee Jong Suk, who recently returned from the military is looking more handsome than ever, and if his Instagram pictures are to go by, he has fans swooning over his gorgeous hair and dreamy eyes all over again! While, most of us, fan-girls have a crush on Lee Jong Suk, his dream girl is actress Lee Na Young. Lee Jong Suk has confessed in multiple interviews in the past that Lee Na Young is his celebrity crush and his ideal type too. So, when he got the chance to work opposite her, he was over the moon, and the media had a field day pulling his leg over that.

In a press conference for Romance Is A Bonus Book, a reporter asked Lee Jong Suk about his crush on Lee Na Young. The actor blushed profusely and revealed that he is now a successful fan-boy having worked with his crush. He confessed that his face goes red when he has to romance her, and it was a bit of a problem. He even confessed that he didn't really want anyone to bring this up, since he is shy about it. He even asked the staff and media to cover their ears as he confessed that he feels incredibly lucky to be acting with his celebrity crush! He also shared that he learnt a lot from her as she is a talented and experienced actor.

Lee Na Young, who put on a genial smile throughout, praised Lee Jong Suk's professionalism and acting talent and was happy to act opposite him in her comeback drama. That's not all, she also sent him a food truck ahead of his military enlistment. Lee Jong Suk enlisted in the military on March 8, 2019.

