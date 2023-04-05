Throwback: When Lee Min Ho became everyone’s favourite ruler in comeback drama The King: Eternal Monarch

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ is a popular South Korean drama series starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun that premiered in 2020. The drama generated a lot of buzz and attention from fans on social media due to its star-studded cast and intriguing plot. The drama had a plethora of factors that contributed to the hype ahead of its release. Some of the most important factors include the popular and talented cast ensemble and the high production value. From the very first teaser of the show, fans were impressed with how much attention was paid to various details.

When Lee Min Ho became everyone’s favourite king

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ was Lee Min Ho's first drama series in three years, and fans were eagerly anticipating his return to the small screen. Since Lee Min Ho is one of the most popular stars on the Hallyu map, the aforementioned anticipation was not all that surprising. Fortunately, for fans of Lee Min Ho, the drama was able to deliver a better part of what was being expected from it.

To top it all, Lee Min Ho was styled in the most flawless manner. While Lee Min Ho naturally has an explicable regal appeal, the way he was styled in the show, further added to his majestic aura. Lee Min Ho’s wardrobe throughout the show, including his nightwear, was in direct alignment with the sheer magnificence of his character.

The King: Eternal Monarch, the most-anticipated drama of 2020

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ was Lee Min Ho’s first drama following his military discharge in 2019. Ever since the drama’s first teaser was dropped, fans could sense the advent of a show that would be an amalgam of drama, romance, comedy, and political intrigue with just the right hint of royalty. Before ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, Lee Min Ho had given viewers some of the most popular K-dramas of all time including ‘Boys Over Flowers’, ‘The Heirs’ and ‘Legend of the Blue Sea’. Given the incredible mass appeal of the aforementioned shows, fans were inevitably looking forward to Lee Min Ho’s comeback drama.

