THROWBACK: When Lee Yi Kyung displayed his friendship with BTS' Jin

BTS' Jin and Lee Yi Kyung share a long history since Jin's high school days. Jin and Lee Yi Kyung shared a heartwarming moment at MAMA 2018 stage when the Welcome to Waikiki star took his help to show love to the audience present. Lee Yi Kyung hosted the award show and while explaining the meaning of the Korean heart gesture, that's when BTS' Jin came into the picture.

Lee Yi Kyung asked BTS' Jin to take his heart

On December 14, 2018, Mnet Asian Music Awards were held in Hong Kong, the star-studded show was hosted by none other than Lee Yi Kyung. Lee Yi Kyung is known best for his role as Lee Joon Ki in the Welcome to Waikiki series. While leading the award show a segment arrived when he asked his co-host If she knew the meaning of the infamous heart gesture to which she replied that she was aware it is a Korean heart. He went ahead to put some meaning to this gesture by adding that It is more fun if you receive this heart. Lee Yi Kyung wondered who he should give this heart. Lee Yi Kyung picked up BTS' Jin calling him, "Seokjinaah" which is his real name and he asked him to accept it.

The eldest member is known for his jolly personality, he is quick at reading the situation and blending well. He accepted the heart in the most endearing way and gave a flying kiss to the camera. Not only this, he appeared a split second before the question was asked and winked at the camera attracting a loud roar from the audience.

BTS' Jin and Lee Yi Kyung

Lee Yi Kyung and Jin attended the acting class which was located near the actors' house, however, it's gone now. He mentioned Jin was an 18-19 years old boy who attended the course in his school uniform. That is when the two stars grew close to each other, he added that Jin was very popular for his stunning visuals. Given how BTS has grown into a global phenomenon, Lee Yi Kyung thought it wouldn't be easy to meet Jin at MAMA 2018, he believed that Jin wouldn't even remember him since it had been a long time. However when Lee Yi Kyung went down the stage, he saw Jin running towards him and called him 'Hyung', he was grateful that the BTS member did not forget their friendship.

