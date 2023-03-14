THROWBACK: When Lisa learned dance moves from NCT’s Ten for Kick Back

A clip of BLACKPINK’s Lisa and NCT’s Ten’s dance lesson went viral almost two years ago. The clip was posted by NCT’s Lee on his Instagram where Lisa can be seen paying utmost attention to the dance moves. The clip reached a massive view count of over 6 million within three days of being uploaded. BLACKPINK’s Lisa was one of the presenters on Chinese reality survival show ‘Youth With You’. The show started off with a little over 100 trainees that were supposed to make it through various challenges so that an idol group could be formed out of them.

The show was a hit not just in China but in other parts of the world too. Lisa’s fans could not stop gushing over her role as a mentor. While some complimented her dancing skills, others were happy gasping over what a perfect mentor Lisa had turned out to be. In one such lesson, Lisa revealed to her team that her most recent choreography was a courtesy of NCT’s Ten. The BLACKPINK member revealed that she had been taught the dance moves of ‘Kick Back’ by Ten himself. Lisa’s team was unsurprisingly flabbergasted at the aforementioned revelation. She then taught the dance to her own team on ‘Youth With You’.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is a 25-year-old K-pop idol that debuted as a part of YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK in 2016. Lisa was born in Thailand as Pranpriya Manobal before finally moving to South Korea in 2011 as a YG trainee. Over the last couple of years, BLACKPINK has managed to amass significant fame and recognition at both local and international level. The group’s success has naturally been reflected in its members’ popularity too. Lisa is currently one of the most popular K-pop idols in the world.

Lisa in 2023

Lisa has amassed quite a few accolades thanks to her singing and dancing skills. The BLACKPINK member however has a lot more to offer. Lisa is nothing short of a style icon today. Her image as a fashionable celebrity has massively contributed to her luxury brand collaborations. For starters, Lisa became the face of Celine in 2020 and has been promoting the brand ever since. She was recently seen sporting a phenomenal, black outfit at Celine’s Fall 2023 Menswear Fashion Show.

