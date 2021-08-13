THROWBACK: When LOONA alums Chuu and Choerry got candid about dealing with negative thoughts

We are looking back at March 2020 when LOONA’s Chuu and Choerry spoke to Marie Claire Korea for a candid chat about their stage names, personalities, being a part of girl group LOONA and more! Talking about their unique stage names, Chuu and Choerry shared how they got their one of a kind names, even though their original names were so different. “My real name is Kim Ji Woo. If you pronounce it really fast it sounds like ‘Chuu,’ so that’s how my name was decided. There’s no separate meaning,” Chuu shared. Choerry’s name was also created in a similar manner. She revealed, “It wasn’t done intentionally, but if you say my real name Choi Ye Rim really fast it sounds like ‘Choerry.'”

Reflecting on how different their on-stage and off-stage personas are, Choerry admitted that she feels a stark difference in herself during concerts. “When I’m singing on stage, I’m happy and I feel like I’m the best in the world, but when it’s over and I walk offstage, I feel relieved but also sad,” she explained. “Thankfully that doesn’t turn into a source of stress or worry. I think that’s one of my strong points. When my good mood suddenly dips, I immediately think about something I like or try to find something to keep control of my emotions. I’m bound to have huge changes in my emotions in this line of work, so I acknowledge that and try to recover quickly.”

Chuu opened up about her own reaction to fluctuations in her mood, saying that she was the type to ignore her negative emotions. She continued, “Since I’m a bright person, I tried to hide the emotions that were opposite of that. However, after taking some time to reflect on myself, my thoughts have changed. Just because I’m a bright person doesn’t mean I don’t have any sadness or anger, so I decided to stop ignoring those emotions. Right now I’m growing more honest about my emotions. Recently I can say my ratio of joy to sadness is about 70 to 30.”

Speaking about their time in the South Korean band LOONA, Chuu answered, “We show everyone a new side of us every time, so I think LOONA can’t be defined. We’re a team that makes you wonder how we’ll change things up next time.” Choerry added, “We attempted a lot of things. Every time we try out a new concept, we enjoy figuring out what people like. In the future our goal is to keep showing everyone different and new things instead of staying within a single field.”

