THROWBACK: When LOONA alums got candid about their debut, role models and more

We are looking back at September 2018 when LOONA opened up about their debut and role models. Talking to Star1 magazine, Chuu was asked about their then-recent debut, to which she said: “Since it took us a long time to debut, I want us to be the first girl group to approach the public in a new way. We will work hard to become a special girl group.” Yves added, “Personally, I’m happy that I fulfilled my dream of becoming a singer. For the group, I’m happy that we can say hello as a full group with 12 members. It feels like a dream to be on the same stage with seniors who are my role models.”

The girls also named some of their role models. Kim Lip began, “I want to emulate good parts of singers who can perfectly sing and dance such as BoA and SHINee’s Taemin. I want to find my own color.” JinSoul said “My dream is to become an all-around entertainer like Suzy and [Girls’ Generation’s] Taeyeon, so I want to start by singing as an idol then work hard at various fields such as acting. I also want to become a singer who can promote with her own songs.”

Chuu stated, “IU has always been my role model. I want to become a singer who can make people feel comfortable and move them. I want to become a singer who can fill the stage with my voice.” Choerry revealed, “I want to be like Yoo Jae Suk. He has a famous, exemplary image. It’s my goal to become the ‘nation’s younger sister.'” Yeojin added, “My mom was a Shinhwa Changjo [Shinhwa’s official fandom], so with the hope of LOONA becoming a long-lasting group, I chose Shinhwa as my role model.”

Also Read: THROWBACK: When LOONA alums got candid about their talents outside music