THROWBACK: When LOONA alums got candid about their talents outside music

We are looking back at June 2020 when LOONA opened up about their hobbies, unique talents and much more. While talking to Dazed Korea, the girls were asked about their extracurricular hobbies these days. Olivia Hye talked about being a pool player before she was an idol and said: “I learned to play pool, but my skills were regretfully not that good. If I was really good, I might’ve even ended up pursuing it. I typically played pocket ball and even went to a couple competitions. Although I can’t play now as often as I used to, I sometimes visit pool halls to practice and think about the past so I don’t lose my touch. I never know if it could become a useful special skill of mine.”

Chuu, who has previously shown off her athleticism at the “Idol Star Athletics Championships,” spoke about what exercise she’s been doing recently. She said, “I don’t know if it’s because I was born athletic, but I’ve been good at sports since I was young. Since I grew confidence, I naturally became better too. When I was a student, I did a really wide variety of exercises, including badminton, volleyball, kickball, dodgeball, and jump rope. I also have two younger brothers, and I think playing with them naturally made me enjoy ball games.”

She continued, “These days, I’ve been paying a lot of attention to my body line, so I focus on cardio exercises. I’ve been doing exercises that make your collarbone and shoulder lines pretty.”

After picking Gong Hyo Jin as her role model, Hyunjin explained, “While watching Gong Hyo Jin act, I thought that she was really professional. I felt that there was a lot I needed to learn from her. She’s diligent with self-care and has so many different charms to her. I watched her film ‘The Most Ordinary Love,’ and I wondered how much time and effort she spent to be able to act so naturally.”

