THROWBACK: When LOONA alums looked back at their debut; Yeojin shared the group’s plan to work hard

We are looking back at September 2018 when LOONA spoke to @star1 Magazine and opened up about their debut! After debuting all 12 members in 2017, the group recalled their journey. On their full-group debut, ViVi said, “After the fifth debut, the four of us did unit promotions, so it didn’t feel real. We had a break after promotions began, so I really looked forward to when we’d promote as a full group. I was really excited for this moment and it feels like my dream has come true.”

JinSoul said, “Since it took a long time [for us to debut], I want to show greater things than our unit promotions. It didn’t feel real that we could promote as a full group, and I’m really happy that we can promote like this.” Heejin stated, “The members and fans all waited for LOONA as a whole group. I want to show you various things as a full group. It’s meaningful to be revealed as the last member. I want to show good promotions in the future, and I also really want to receive the Rookie Award.”

Chuu commented, “Since it took us a long time to debut, I want us to be the first girl group to approach the public in a new way. We will work hard to become a special girl group. Personally, I’m happy that I fulfilled my dream of becoming a singer. For the group, I’m happy that we can say hello as a full group with 12 members. It feels like a dream to be on the same stage with seniors who are my role models.”

Go Won said, “I feel like we’re having meaningful and strong promotions. I’m having a good time. I’m happy that we were able to debut as a full group after each member was introduced during a long period of time.”

Haseul stated, “I debuted in December 2016 and waited for almost two years. It feels like it’s complete now that we’ve debuted as a full group. I feel energized and it’s fun because we’re able to promote a lot.”

Yeojin added, “I was sad that I wasn’t able to promote on broadcasts after my solo debut. Since we’re promoting on broadcasts as a full group and I have 11 older sisters, I feel more confident. I’m lacking because it’s my first time doing broadcast promotions, but I’m going to work that much harder to show you good things.” Hyunjin remarked, “I earnestly waited for a long time and I’m happy that I was able to debut. I plan to always work hard.”

