THROWBACK: When LOONA got candid about how they spent COVID induced lockdown at home

We are looking back at May 2020 when Girl group LOONA spoke to BNT International magazine and opened up about learning new languages, spending time at home and much more. While talking about the COVID induced lockdown and how they’re spending time at home, the girl group said, “These days, we can’t go out a lot, so we find pleasure in hobbies that we can do at home. We study foreign languages in our spare time, and since we’re all interested in making songs and writing lyrics, we’re studying hard for them.”

ViVi added, “Even when I’m resting, I exercise steadily. I’m skinny, but I have a lot of muscles. At times like this, I try to eat healthy food to take care of my health. During promotions, I pack lunch boxes for myself.” HeeJin commented, “It’s a shame that we couldn’t meet our fans during promotions. We are resting well, so I hope our fans take good care of their health, too.”

The girls also jumped in and compared the group to an artist’s palette, saying, “Just like how mixing paints on a palette can produce numerous colors, we are a group of many colors. The worldview is one of the colors we have. We think it’s our unique charm. We’re showing the public our colors one by one.”

The band debuted their members one by one and HeeJin, who was the first one to be revealed as well as the member who had to wait the longest for the official debut, shared, “To be honest, I felt a little burdened because I was the first member. I was nervous, but I tried my best. It was nice to be able to give advice to the members who were released after me. Also, it was good to be able to make up for any shortcomings through solo and unit activities.”

