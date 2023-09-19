THROWBACK: When Love in the Moonlight star Park Bo Gum went viral for his boombastic dance

Love in the Moonlight has given the audience some romantic and heartwarming scenes starring Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung. The drama had been gaining massive attention from fans even before it premiered. Read on to learn how Park Bo Gum's Saegeuk drama went viral.

When Park Bo Gum went viral for the Boombastic dance

Before Love in the Moonlight aired, Park Bo Gum was spotted at the Gwanghwamun palace dressed up as a prince doing some dance moves. It created curiosity among netizens as to what he was up to and on July 15, 2016, KBS2 dropped the teaser featuring the Reply 1988 star. He was all dressed up as a prince surrounded by his servants and eunuchs dancing to Boombastic. Park Bo Gum danced with full energy joined by all the eunuchs and a kid. This was not the only thing that made fans laugh, when his co-actor Lee Joon Hyuk joined him with a toy dog placed on his shoulder things became even funnier. The actors shined wearing glasses over their traditional attire.

Park Bo Gum definitely had the time of his life as it was evident in his expressions that he completely loved it. Some eunuchs gave side-eyed expressions as they were embarrassed while some seemed to secretly enjoy it while the maids were seen grooving on the side. Many remember Park Bo Gum's version of Boombastic dance calling it one of the iconic teasers. This was not the only time he did the Boombastic dance, the actor was spotted grooving this song on the requests of his fans a couple of times during the fan meeting events.

Park Bo Gum's upcoming K-drama

Park Bo Gum and IU are preparing to share the screen together in the upcoming drama You Did Well. The drama is set to release through Netflix. The drama will depict the tale of Ae Soon and Gwan Sik born in the 1950s on Jeju island. IU will play the role of Ae Soon, an underprivileged rebellious woman who aspires to become a poet. Meanwhile, Gwan Sik is a quiet man, romance not being one of his strengths he still pours every ounce of love he has for Ae Soon.

