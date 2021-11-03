THROWBACK: When MAMAMOO alum Hwasa got candid about her scary back injury

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 10:34 PM IST  |  4.4K
   
THROWBACK: MAMAMOO Hwasa
THROWBACK: When MAMAMOO alum Hwasa got candid about her scary back injury
Advertisement

We are looking back at July 2021, when MAMAMOO alum Hwasa appeared on the show Home Alone via Soompi and opened up about the injury she faced before making her solo comeback. To give a look into her everyday life, Hwasa’s segment began with her talking to Park Na Rae and he said, “This is the first time I’ve seen you lying in bed. You’re usually lying down on the couch.” Hwasa explained, “Just before my comeback, I was dancing and suddenly threw out my back. I immediately fell over and had to be taken by an ambulance.” If you didn’t know, back in June, Hwasa’s agency RBW Entertainment confirmed that the idol had got hurt and that she would be unable to perform at KCON:TACT 2020 which took place from June 20 to June 26. 

 

On the show, she continued, “A week before my comeback, I ended up in the hospital. I was originally supposed to start a bunch of activities that day. The first day, I couldn’t walk or move at all. The next day, I could only walk a bit. Besides when I coughed and farted, it was okay. When I fart, I honestly scream [because it hurts].”

 

In the interview after her appearance on the show, Hwasa said, “[My dad said] my mom doesn’t feel well but she said not to tell me so that I wouldn’t pay attention to it. While preparing for my album, I neglected a lot of people. I selfishly only focused on my album. I chose this career to be happy but there are a lot of things I keep missing.”

 

Also read: MAMAMOO’s HWASA is preparing for her newest solo comeback? RBW responds

Advertisement

Credits: Home Alone via Soompi, Getty Images


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel

The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel

$13.99
(%)
 Buy Now
The Thursday Murder Club: The Record-breaking Sunday Times Number One Bestseller

The Thursday Murder Club: The Record-breaking Sunday Times Number One Bestseller

$15.53
(%)
 Buy Now
Peril

Peril

$18.00
$30.00 (40%)
 Buy Now
Week's Best Sellers

Week's Best Sellers

$0.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Best Sellers By Rick Nelson Original 1962 Imperial Records Lp 9218 Mono High Fidelity Vinyl Lp Record Ex

Best Sellers By Rick Nelson Original 1962 Imperial Records Lp 9218 Mono High Fid...

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Best Sellers

Best Sellers

$6.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Apples Never Fall

Apples Never Fall

$14.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Carhartt Mens K87 Workwear Short Sleeve T-shirt (regular And Big & Tall Sizes) Work Utility T Shirts, Heather Grey, Medium Us

Carhartt Mens K87 Workwear Short Sleeve T-shirt (regular And Big & Tall Size...

$16.99
(%)
 Buy Now
In Five Years: A Novel

In Five Years: A Novel

$12.99
(%)
 Buy Now
The Last Flight: A Novel

The Last Flight: A Novel

$9.48
(%)
 Buy Now
View All