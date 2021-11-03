THROWBACK: When MAMAMOO alum Hwasa got candid about her scary back injury

We are looking back at July 2021, when MAMAMOO alum Hwasa appeared on the show Home Alone via Soompi and opened up about the injury she faced before making her solo comeback. To give a look into her everyday life, Hwasa’s segment began with her talking to Park Na Rae and he said, “This is the first time I’ve seen you lying in bed. You’re usually lying down on the couch.” Hwasa explained, “Just before my comeback, I was dancing and suddenly threw out my back. I immediately fell over and had to be taken by an ambulance.” If you didn’t know, back in June, Hwasa’s agency RBW Entertainment confirmed that the idol had got hurt and that she would be unable to perform at KCON:TACT 2020 which took place from June 20 to June 26.

On the show, she continued, “A week before my comeback, I ended up in the hospital. I was originally supposed to start a bunch of activities that day. The first day, I couldn’t walk or move at all. The next day, I could only walk a bit. Besides when I coughed and farted, it was okay. When I fart, I honestly scream [because it hurts].”

In the interview after her appearance on the show, Hwasa said, “[My dad said] my mom doesn’t feel well but she said not to tell me so that I wouldn’t pay attention to it. While preparing for my album, I neglected a lot of people. I selfishly only focused on my album. I chose this career to be happy but there are a lot of things I keep missing.”

Also read: MAMAMOO’s HWASA is preparing for her newest solo comeback? RBW responds