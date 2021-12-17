THROWBACK: When MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul opened up about the career lessons she’s learnt

We are looking back at November 2021, when MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul spoke to Singles magazine and opened up on how she’s changed since her debut! Looking back at how the year started, Moonbyul recalled: “I started in February, and it’s already been almost a year. I was originally very shy around new people, but now my social skills have improved and I’m able to chat freely even with people I’ve never seen before. I feel like I’m doing a good job, which makes me really proud. I want to keep improving on my hosting skills if nothing else.”

When asked about her personal approach to hosting shows, the idol shared: “From the point of view of the artists who appear on the show, ‘Studio Moon Night’ is just another one of the many activities in their schedule. I myself have experienced what that’s like. I hope [the guests] enjoy themselves on the show without feeling exhausted, and I hope they feel healed as a bonus. I want the guests to remember [‘Studio Moon Night’] as a program that they want to appear on again in the future.”

When asked about her fondest memories from the show, the idol said: “It’s hard to pick just one person, but when groups come on the show, there are lots of times when I get emotional. One of the ending segments on our program involves telling each other things that they’ve been wanting to say but haven’t had a chance to, and there are occasionally members who shed tears. When I see that kind of thing, I get particularly emotional.”

As for looking back at the lessons she’s learnt through her almost a decade long career, the idol said: “What I’ve learned after turning 30 [by Korean reckoning] is that if you save something for later, you end up wasting it. I realized that if I keep worrying and hesitating, my heart gradually shrinks, and I become less generous in terms of my feelings. So these days, I’ve begun thinking that I should do the things that I want to do.”

Also read: Dear Eonni: An Indian MooMoo fell for MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul’s ‘cute and bubbly’ smile