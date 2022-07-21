THROWBACK: When MAMAMOO’s Whee In opened up about collaborating with GOT7’s JAY B

Today, we are taking a look back at MAMAMOO member Whee In’s February 2022 interview with Teen Vogue, when she opened up about collaborating with GOT7’s JAY B. In the interview, released soon after Whee In dropped her album ‘WHEE’, the MAMAMOO member was asked about her feature on GOT7 member JAY B’s 2021 song ‘AM PM’.

Whee In spoke candidly about what made the collaboration special, sharing, “That collaboration was actually the first one I've done under the new agency, so that was very special. And with Jay B, I knew him, we would just run into each other sometimes so he was definitely a colleague, but I never got a chance to build a friendship [with him].”

However, it was through their collaboration, that the two actually struck up a friendship! Whee In elaborated, “But by working on “AM PM” together, I really got to know him and we became really close. So that was a very special collaboration to me as well.”

Released in September 2021, JAY B’s ‘AM PM (feat. Whee In) (Prod. GRAY)’ is part of his first solo album, ‘SOMO: FUME’. The visualizer [music video] sees JAY B interacting with his partner and building precious memories together. While Whee In does not appear in the video, JAY B and Whee In’s voices blend beautifully together, as they stand out against the groovy instrumental of this catchy confession of love.

Whee In’s first release under THE L1VE, and her second extended play overall, ‘WHEE’ comprises six songs, including the title track ‘Make Me Happy’. Meanwhile, JAY B recently returned with GOT7, with the group’s self-titled mini album in May.

