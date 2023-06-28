THROWBACK: When MAMAMOO's Hwasa opened up about her first love and muse for song TWIT

MAMAMOO's Hwasa shared her love life during her appearance on SBS' show We Will Channel You, in 2019. Hwasa revealed that her song TWIT was the man she once loved, she jotted her thoughts down and it became the song TWIT that we know today.

Hwasa about First Love

MAMAMOO's Hwasa spoke about her first love whom she met before her debut, and she received immense love from the man. Hwasa described his love as pure and innocent and that he was the first and the last man she fell for.

How did Hwasa meet her ex-boyfriend?

Hwasa mentioned that it was around winter when she begin to follow her ex-boyfriend but got rejected. After almost a year they both started dating and the 'She fell first but he fell harder' trope bloomed. Hwasa revealed that he loved her so much that she believed all man treat their girlfriends the same. She said that even if it was 5 am, he would bring the singer something to eat just because she mentioned it. Kang Ho Dong on the show replied that you (Hwasa) meant the world to him, but he also turned out to be a celebrity. Hwasa denied that her ex-boyfriend was a celebrity.

Hwasa drifted from the love of her life

As the MARIA singer got busy with her tight schedule, it became harder for them to meet and the two drifted apart. A thought ran through her mind when it came to her ex-boyfriend, "Why are you only breathing for me? Are you a fool? But It turned out that I was the fool". That was how TWIT came into existence, Hwasa's ex-boyfriend became her muse for the song.

Hwasa's Last Love

When asked if she has ever dated a celebrity, Hwasa answered that she had not and that her ex-boyfriend is her last love. She said that she has caught on to the other person's feelings for her many times but she turned a blind eye. Hwasa believes if you don't confess then it means you do not want to get caught and so she just overlooks it.

