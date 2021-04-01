THROWBACK: When Maxwell George Schneider shared hopes of collaborating with BLACKPINK, MONSTA X, BTS & more

We look back at January 2020 when Maxwell George Schneider aka MAX opened up about his hopes of collaborating with several K-Pop artists including BTS and more.

We are looking back at January 2020 when American singer-songwriter, model, and actor Maxwell George Schneider, also known as Max, shared his hopes to collaborate with numerous K-pop artists! In an interview with Edaily, MAX shared, “I like K-pop. In particular, I think it’d be an honour to have the opportunity to collab with BTS, Stray Kids, DAY6, MONSTA X, and BLACKPINK.”

During the interview, MAX talked about his upcoming first concert in Korea while elaborating on his attachment for BTS’s Jungkook, who had recommended his songs. MAX said, “In the past few years, Jungkook has shared a few of my songs, and every time he introduced [my song], I felt really good, and it felt like an honour.”

Earlier, Jungkook had recommended MAX’s “Love Me Less,” and MAX had responded through his Twitter with his hopes to meet Jungkook in person while promoting in Korea, along with the clip of Jungkook recommending his song. MAX shared, “Through this concert, it would be nice to personally meet him while I’m visiting Korea.” He added, “[BTS’s] ‘Fake Love’ is one of my favorite songs.”

Beginning his music promotions with the name MAX, he showcased his talented vocals through various covers of Maroon 5, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, and more through his YouTube channel. MAX has also greeted fans with various genres and collaborations such as “One More Weekend” with DJ Audien, “Still New York” with rapper Joey Bada$$, “Team” with Noah Cyrus, and “Love Me Less,” the song recommended by BTS’s Suga and Jungkook, featuring Quinn XCII.

ALSO READ: BTS Celebrity ARMY: Ariana Grande, John Cena and other Hollywood celebs who love the K pop band

Share your comment ×