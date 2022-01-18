THROWBACK: When Mingyu got candid about SEVENTEEN; Admits he ‘used to think 13 people were a lot’

We are looking back at August 2021, when SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu spoke to 1st Look magazine and opened up about his favourite scents, SEVENTEEN members, new hobbies and much more. Talking about his favourite scents, Mingyu shared, “I like the combination of the three scents when I take a shower with body wash, moisturize with body cream, and spray cologne on top. On days when I feel like I need to do something fresh, these three steps are essential. I had so much fun [during the photo shoot] because I was able to do it with my favourite body care product and cologne. I usually prefer sweet scents. That’s why I was attracted to Laura Mercier’s Amber Vanilla scent. It perfectly fits with my image.”

Commenting on his large 13 membered group, the idol said: “I used to think 13 people were a lot, but now I feel empty if one of them is gone. Even when we’re eating, it’s obvious that someone is missing. This is a joke between the staff members at our agency: if you feel empty when one of the SEVENTEEN members is not around, you’ve adapted to SEVENTEEN.”

In the chat, the icon also got candid about new hobbies and shared: “I started studying about licensed realtors as a hobby. One of our members’ father got a certificate as a real estate agent. So I bought a book [about it] too. I’m not trying to get a certificate, but I’m reading the book because I want to gain information and knowledge [about the subject].”

