THROWBACK: When MOMOLAND alum JooE made a plea to be cast as Bae Ro Na on The Penthouse

We are looking back at December 2020, when singer Hong Kyung Min and MOMOLAND alum JooE made an appearance on an episode of the SBS Power FM radio show “Cultwo Show,” while on the chat show, while JooE opened up about the band’s Christmas celebrations and her current favourite show, Hong Kyung Min revealed something about his daughters!

Just as the show started, Hong Kyung Min mentioned that his children, 2 girls, were fans of MOMOLAND! JooE in response thanked him and recorded a special message for his two little girls. Later on, while talking about what she’s been up to, JooE said, “We’re wrapping up promotions for our most recent album. I think that this show will be my last appearance in 2020. It’s an honour to be here. I’m also obsessed with ‘The Penthouse.’ I’ve been watching every episode and trying to figure out who is the worst villain.”

When asked if she’d ever want to join the drama or even be cast as one of the daughters, the idol said, “I would love that. Please cast me! I want to try playing Bae Ro Na, Eugene’s daughter. If I was cast, I would work hard and do a good job.”

Talking about her massively successful group, the icon shared how the members celebrated Christmas, talking about holiday gifts, JooE said, “Nancy gave us rice cakes that she got from church. I spent my own money on gifts, but Nancy gave us rice cakes. But it tasted good. We exchange gifts in a ‘Secret Santa’ style, so we’ve decided to do that again this year.” (This episode was pre-recorded on December 24.)

