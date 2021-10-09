THROWBACK: When MOMOLAND alum JooE named IU as her role model & inspiration

We are looking back at January 2020, when MOMOLAND alum JooE spoke to BNT magazine in a rare interview and spoke about the band’s song Thumbs Up and their hit track Bboom Bboom. While talking about music, she said: “There are a lot of people who say that they feel better after listening to our songs. I also feel more energized and happy after listening to our songs. At first, I really hated ‘Bboom Bboom.’ It was too sudden a change of concept. After listening to an earlier arrangement, Nancy and I went to the director’s car and asked if it was possible not to do this song. That’s how much I hated it. The song was rearranged and as it began to receive a lot of love, I developed a lot of affection for the song.”

Diving deeper into what music means to her, JooE shared: “I’m going to practice so that I can show off my singing more often. If there is an opportunity, I’d like to feature on someone else’s song. People tell me that I seem down if I’m not super energetic. I want to sing more often because I can show off different sides of myself.”

When asked about her role model in the industry, the idol quickly named IU as her inspiration, and said: “Of course she’s beautiful and good at singing, but I think it’s cool that you can clearly hear her own thoughts in her music.” She named Jung Woo and Choi Woo Shik as her ideal types, saying, “I like their comfortable vibe.”

Also Read: MOMOLAND’s BBoom BBoom becomes their first MV to cross 500 million views!