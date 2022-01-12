THROWBACK: When MOMOLAND’s Nayun got candid about feeling ‘really hurt’ after receiving hate comments online

We are looking back at April 2020, when MOMOLAND’s Nayun spoke to BNT magazine and opened up about juggling her acting and music career. While she first debuted as an idol, Nayun always dreamt of being an actress, she said: “I initially started out wanting to act, but I became an idol because I also found singing and dancing so much fun. The more I did it, the more I enjoyed it, so I switched.” Her dream of becoming an actress was inspired after Nayun saw Gong Hyo Jin in “Master’s Sun.” She explained how the star became her role model: “I had watched Gong Hyo Jin before that, but after watching this drama, I thought that I really wanted to try acting.”

Talking about singing and MOMOLAND, Nayun said, “Our members have always talked about Girls’ Generation. We want to become a long-running group so Girls’ Generation is our role model.” When it comes to acting though, Nayun said she always wanted to try “something unique and scary like a ghost. Something horror, such as seeing ghosts like in ‘Master’s Sun.'”

On MOMOLAND’s comeback plans, Nayun said, “We’re trying to prepare and have been constantly receiving songs. Nothing’s official yet but I think we’ll be able to return within the year.”

Talking about hate comments and the negative media the band generates online, Nayun said: “There were so many hate comments. Rather than calling it a slump, even if I tried not to pay attention, I would always see them if I searched for them. Even among our members, I especially had a lot. Although that was a bit hard, I’ve become more numb to it now and don’t feel hurt. I just think ‘People are all different’ and move on, but I felt really hurt after my debut.”

