THROWBACK: When MOMOLAND’s Yeonwoo got candid about her insecurities & lack of confidence

We are looking back at December 2018, when MOMOLAND’s Yeonwoo got candid about her struggle to be confident on an episode of SBS’ “Law of the Jungle,” via Soompi. Talking to Kim Byung Man, the idol was asked about MOMOLAND’s group debut, to which Yeonwoo replied: “It will be our second anniversary in three months.” “She further added: I was at an acting agency and then I ended up being cast for my current agency. But I really couldn’t sing or dance, so I was scared about taking lessons. But I still wanted to do it. The fact that I couldn’t do it made me want to do it more, and I felt a sense of responsibility.”

Talking about the nine members of the group, Kim Bung Man asked what her ranking would be in the group, according to her. To which Yeonwoo replied: “I’m last. I don’t think that I’m last because I’m bad. I think that I could do better than I’m doing now, so that’s why I said I’m last.”

Kim Byung Man responded, “Don’t you think you were all chosen because you have different charming qualities? I was last as a comedian too. I can’t just succeed by saying that I’m going to follow in the footsteps of someone like Kang Ho Dong or Yoo Jae Suk, who are the best. I knew that I had to think about what I can do well personally and practice doing that. I liked slapstick comedy and comedy that incorporated martial arts, so I practiced that. You have a great opportunity and more time than I did.”

In a personal interview, Yeonwoo said, “I was so grateful. I don’t usually talk about my worries, and since I’m an older member in the group, I don’t like talking to the younger members about that kind of thing. So I didn’t have anywhere to confess that; I couldn’t be honest.”

