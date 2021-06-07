  1. Home
THROWBACK: When MONSTA X alum I.M revealed the one mantra he follows while making music

We are looking back at when MONSTA X alum I.M revealed the recurring theme in his music, the concept behind it and much more.
We are looking back at February 2021 when MONSTA X member I.M spoke to Arena Homme Plus and opened up about his first solo album, his personality and what kind of artist he wants to be. While speaking about duality in their songs, the crooner said: “MONSTA X’s songs have a powerful sound that catches the public’s attention, but my own vibe has more of a groovy feeling,” he explained. “I’m typically a quiet person. For my solo tracks, I ended up doing songs that reflected my personality and who I am. The lyrics are metaphorical instead of direct, and I tried to express the word ‘you’ in a more personal way.”

 

Describing how duality is a recurring theme in his music, he shared: “Everyone has two sides to themselves. I don’t think that I have to find a balance between the side of me that the public sees and the real me. At first, I used to feel that those sides were really far apart and I worried about that, but now I couldn’t care less.” He continued, “Whenever I get confused about what kind of person I am, all I have to do is just acknowledge it. If I don’t think I’m cute, but my fans see something cute about me, that’s also part of me.”

 

When asked about his future and the kind of idol he inspires to be, he said: “I thought about that a lot, but then I realized that thoughts like, ‘I’m going to become this kind of artist’ were actually tying me down. I want to make songs in accordance to how I feel at the time, and I want to release what I want, like what I want, and be true to who I am.”

 

