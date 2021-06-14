THROWBACK: When MONSTA X alum Kihyun opened up about his dream to world tour solo

We are looking back at when MONSTA X’s Kihyun opened up about his future aspirations and his personality. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at when MONSTA X alum Kihyun spoke to Dazed Korea back in April 2020. In a candid chat with the magazine, the idol described himself as “The first word is ‘unexpected.’ Many people imagine that I’m only soft, but I like tough things more than they think. I like moving a lot and participating in energetic activities. The second is ‘thorough.’ I don’t think I’m someone who cares about details that much, but a lot of people tell me in surprise, ‘Do you do this too?” and ‘You even do it like this?’ The final word is ‘comfortable.’ I’ve said this a lot at fan signing events, but I think I’m a person who’s easy to be around. I don’t want anyone to be uncomfortable because of me, whether it’s people I met for the first time or people who have known me for a long time. I’m someone who tries to approach everyone comfortably.”

Considering his completion of 5 years in the industry, the singer spoke about the next goal he’d like to achieve. “I don’t think I can achieve it right now, but I’d like to have a world tour by myself and not with MONSTA X.”

He continued, “I want it to be a tour that feels like I’m busking while traveling around the world. I’ve traveled around the world a lot for world tours as part of MONSTA X, but I have a desire to enjoy my leisure time and perform on my own. I want to walk along the streets and sing and play the guitar whenever I want. I hope I can achieve it soon.”

