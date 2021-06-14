THROWBACK: When MONSTA X alum Kihyun opened up about his dream to world tour solo
We are looking back at when MONSTA X alum Kihyun spoke to Dazed Korea back in April 2020. In a candid chat with the magazine, the idol described himself as “The first word is ‘unexpected.’ Many people imagine that I’m only soft, but I like tough things more than they think. I like moving a lot and participating in energetic activities. The second is ‘thorough.’ I don’t think I’m someone who cares about details that much, but a lot of people tell me in surprise, ‘Do you do this too?” and ‘You even do it like this?’ The final word is ‘comfortable.’ I’ve said this a lot at fan signing events, but I think I’m a person who’s easy to be around. I don’t want anyone to be uncomfortable because of me, whether it’s people I met for the first time or people who have known me for a long time. I’m someone who tries to approach everyone comfortably.”
Considering his completion of 5 years in the industry, the singer spoke about the next goal he’d like to achieve. “I don’t think I can achieve it right now, but I’d like to have a world tour by myself and not with MONSTA X.”
He continued, “I want it to be a tour that feels like I’m busking while traveling around the world. I’ve traveled around the world a lot for world tours as part of MONSTA X, but I have a desire to enjoy my leisure time and perform on my own. I want to walk along the streets and sing and play the guitar whenever I want. I hope I can achieve it soon.”
