THROWBACK: When MONSTA X alum Minhyuk opened up about making music: I just hope it makes everyone happy

We are looking back at the time when MONSTA X alum Minhyuk opened up about making music, his dreams and much more. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at July 2020 when MONSTA X alum Minhyuk spoke to Dazed Korea in a candid interview. In the rare chat, the crooner and MONSTA X member got candid about the group’s album FANTASIA X, “First of all, I like every single song in the album. I know our fans were really looking forward to it, and while I was the MC for a music show, I met a lot of fellow singers who were interested in when the album will be released, what the concept is, and what kind of songs will be in it. I could feel the pressure, but I also felt happy. It’s not easy to blend the two characteristics, but the title track ‘FANTASIA‘ is a rhythmical and intense song.”

Speaking about future aspirations and his dreams, Minhyuk said: “I don’t think I have a big dream these days. I enjoy seeing exhibits, but I couldn’t go lately because I’ve been busy these days. I feel really good when I go to exhibit. I want to casually visit an exhibit hall with my members who also like exhibits. Also, I hope this album will be a magical one that makes everyone happy just thinking about it.”

As an irreplaceable group, MONSTA X had received its first Grand Prize (Daesang) since its debut with the “Stage of the Year” at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards. Sweeping lots of prestigious recognitions, MONSTA X also won “Artist of the Year” at 2020 The Fact Music Awards.

