THROWBACK: When MONSTA X leader Shownu shared the secret to the group’s success

We are looking back at when MONSTA X spoke candidly about their bond, journey, and what makes them famous. Scroll down to see what they said.

We are looking back at January 2021 when MONSTA X members got candid about the love amongst them. Speaking to Beauty+ magazine, the South Korean group shared their thoughts on their bond and reflected on their growth as a group. Reflecting on their busy schedules, group leader Shownu said, “While gradually gaining recognition bit by bit, I think we’ve been leaving an impression on people.” Joohoney remarked, “Although it isn’t easy, I think being consistent is the answer. I think you can build your ability to grab an opportunity when one comes your way.” I.M chimed in, “Rather than using innate talent that we had from the start, I think it was more effort, studying, and hard work on our part.”

Describing how what he considered a weakness eventually turned into one of his strengths, Kihyun said, “Honestly, I don’t think of my voice as distinctive or special. But after I debuted, being able to pull off any type of song became a strength.”

As for MONSTA X’s musical identity, Joohoney commented, “Rather than being bound to one concept, I think we need to remain open. Rather than things like a sexy concept or a powerful concept, I think MONSTA X itself needs to become a genre.”

Hyungwon also spoke about the group’s goals for the future, sharing, “Rather than achieve something quickly, I feel more strongly that we need to be consistent for a long time. By consistently working hard and practising for a long time, we were able to make a song that many people liked.”

Also Read: THROWBACK: When MONSTA X teamed up with The Chainsmokers to surprise fans

Share your comment ×