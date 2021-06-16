THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s Hyungwon got candid about his childhood, distinctive dialect & more

We are looking back at the time when MONSTA X alum Hyungwon opened up about his childhood, his image and why he’s known as the “beast idol”.

We are looking back at October 2019 when MONSTA X’s Hyungwon spoke to GQ Korean and opened up. Speaking about their latest world tour, the sub vocalist opened up about how he worked on his music from his hotel room after taking notes from fans’ videos of him. On being known as the “beast-idol,” the singer said that “it’s because there’s someone like me [who is not as bulky] that the team can give off a more diverse feeling. I don’t gain weight easily, so it’s really hard to bulk up. I thought that I should stay closer to something that’s uniquely me, so I wear things that suit a slender body type.”

Speaking about his childhood, Hyungwon said, “When I was little, I wanted to become a lawyer. I thought that it was really cool to represent someone else and make a case. When I was in middle school, I wanted to be an actor, but my parents were against it. They couldn’t win against my stubbornness though.” He also added that because he grew up in Gwangju, his Jeolla dialect was originally very noticeable. Hyungwon explained, “My dialect was so strong that my agency would tell me not to speak. It comes out a little now too when I get irritated.”

The interviewer later asked Hyungwon about his role in MONSTA X, and the singer responded, “I want to be someone who anyone can feel comfortable around, like a neighbourhood friend.” He continued to add that he wanted to say whatever was on his mind to his fellow MONSTA X members since they were one of the few people who understood his job and other parts of his life.

