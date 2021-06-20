THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s Hyungwon got candid about his ‘precious’ fans and how he wants to repay them

We are looking back at the time when MONSTA X member Hyungwon opened up about his love for fans, his goals and more. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at July 2020 when South Korean singer and MONSTA X member Hyungwon spoke to Dazed Korea and shed light on his long-term goals as an idol. When asked about his strengths, the singer cheekily replied: “A personality that doesn’t make others uncomfortable?” He went on to explain, “When you’re with lots of other people, it’s nice to have someone who makes the atmosphere comfortable, as opposed to someone who makes others feel nervous or tense. I think that one of my strengths is having that kind of personality.”

Expressing love for his MONSTA X fans, the idol said: “The more time that passes, the more keenly I feel just how precious our fans are. I want to spend even more time repaying them [for their love]. Whether that’s through concerts, music, communication—I’d like it if there were many more opportunities to return fans’ love through a variety of routes.”

Hyungwon also admitted that he recently got inspired by Super Junior, whom he described as a role model. “It’s now been over five years since our debut,” said Hyungwon. “The day before yesterday, we had the chance to meet Super Junior and talk to them while filming something, and they said they were already in their 15th year. It gave me the hope and desire to become a group like that, a group that can meet our fans for a long time. My goal and MONSTA X’s goal is simply to stand before our fans for a long, long time, without getting hurt.”

“Personally,” he added, “my fans are always worried about me because I’m on the skinnier side. [But] just like now, I’m going to always stay healthy and keep showing them a bright, positive image.” Finally, Hyungwon named happiness as his ultimate goal. “Of course, I’m already very happy right now, but because I believe that my happiness has a positive effect on the people around me, I want to always be a happy person."

