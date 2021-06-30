THROWBACK When MONSTA X’s Hyungwon shared where the group lies on his priority list

We are looking back at when MONSTA X’s Hyungwon opened up about his solo career, the group and much more.

We are looking back at November 2020 when MONSTA X’s Hyungwon spoke to star1 magazine and got candid about his career, his goals for the future and what the South Korean band means to him. While introducing MONSTA X’s song “Love Killa,” the title track of their album “Fatal Love,” Hyungwon described it as “a song whose key point is the [MONSTA X] members’ reserved sexiness.” He went on to elaborate, “The killing point of the song is the overall vibe—everything is covered up [clothing-wise], but there’s still a sexy feel.”

Hyungwon also spoke about the group’s new B-side “Nobody Else”—the first song he has personally composed for a MONSTA X album. “The other MONSTA X members helped me by giving me a lot of feedback,” shared Hyungwon. “Since it’s a song that the members personally sing, the opinion of those who’d be singing it was most important to me.” “Because the members pulled it off so flawlessly, the song came out exactly the way I’d first imagined it in my head,” he continued. “I have no regrets whatsoever about how the song turned out.”

When asked about working with the band members and what the band means to him, Hyungwon got candid about his priorities. And revealed that for him, the group will always come first. “The group is more important to me than my individual career,” said Hyungwon. “I’d like to become an artist that can promote together as a group for a long time.”

Credits :Star1 magazine

