THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s I.M opened up about his 1st solo album & how it reflex his personality

We are looking back at February 2021, when MONSTA X member I.M spoke to Arena Homme Plus magazine and opened up about his identity and how he came to accept it. Speaking about his first solo album Duality, IM said: “MONSTA X’s songs have a powerful sound that catch the public’s attention, but my own vibe has more of a groovy feeling. I’m typically a quiet person. For my solo tracks I ended up doing songs that reflected my personality and who I am. The lyrics are metaphorical instead of direct, and I tried to express the word ‘you’ in a more personal way.”

Opening up about the concept and the theme of duality that the album follows, I.M shared: “Everyone has two sides to themselves. I don’t think that I have to find a balance between the side of me that the public sees and the real me. At first I used to feel that those sides were really far apart and I worried about that, but now I couldn’t care less. Whenever I get confused about what kind of person I am, all I have to do is just acknowledge it. If I don’t think I’m cute, but my fans see something cute about me, that’s also part of me.”

Talking about the kind of artist he wants to be in the future, the idol explained: “I thought about that a lot, but then I realized that thoughts like, ‘I’m going to become this kind of artist’ were actually tying me down. I want to make songs in accordance to how I feel at the time, and I want to release what I want, like what I want, and be true to who I am.”

Also read: Dear Oppa: An Indian Monbebe thanks MONSTA X’s I.M for making her feel extremely loved