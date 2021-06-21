THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s IM shed light on the kind of idol he wants to be

We are looking back at the time when MONSTA X member IM opened up about accepting himself, what kind of artist he wants to be and more. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at February 2021 when South Korean singer and MONSTA X member IM spoke to Arena Homme Plus magazine and shed light on accepting his true self. Talking about his first solo album Duality, he said: “MONSTA X’s songs have a powerful sound that catch the public’s attention, but my own vibe has more of a groovy feeling,” he explained. “I’m typically a quiet person. For my solo tracks I ended up doing songs that reflected my personality and who I am. The lyrics are metaphorical instead of direct, and I tried to express the word ‘you’ in a more personal way.”

I.M explored the theme of duality throughout the album. Describing his thoughts on the concept, he shared, “Everyone has two sides to themselves. I don’t think that I have to find a balance between the side of me that the public sees and the real me. At first I used to feel that those sides were really far apart and I worried about that, but now I couldn’t care less.”

He continued, “Whenever I get confused about what kind of person I am, all I have to do is just acknowledge it. If I don’t think I’m cute, but my fans see something cute about me, that’s also part of me.”

When asked about what kind of artist he wants to be, I.M answered, “I thought about that a lot, but then I realized that thoughts like, ‘I’m going to become this kind of artist’ were actually tying me down. I want to make songs in accordance to how I feel at the time, and I want to release what I want, like what I want, and be true to who I am.”

