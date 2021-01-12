THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s I.M teamed up with American artist ELHAE for their track Need to Know

We are looking back at May 2020, when MONSTA X’s I.M joined forces with American artist ELHAE for their track Need to Know, which marked their second collaboration.

Back in May 2020, MONSTA X’s I.M teamed up with American artist ELHAE for their song Need to Know. While the official news was announced via Twitter, on May 6, MONSTA X’s agency Starship Entertainment confirmed the announcement via Twitter as well, writing, “MONSTA X’s I.M will feature in ELHAE’s new song Need to Know, which will be released on May 8 (local time).”

This wasn’t the duo’s first collab, I.M and ELHAE previously joint forces for I.M’s mixtape Horizon. The song was a global hit and garnered attention from music fans around the world. Given that their collaboration in May was their second one, the expectations were high for the type of music they would create this time.

For the unversed, Need to Know was an upbeat R&B-synth track which focused on American crooner Elhae’s talent of working with trap beats. While the star showed off his rapping talent in the track, IM was right there to match the jazzy energy. IM gave Elhae tough competition by rapping the verses in English that enhanced Elhae’s sound and vibe. The song highlights the intercultural music symphony between Monsta X’s IM and Elhae.

Currently, MONSTA X most recently made headlines after the group’s leader made his official Instagram debut. He even shared his first mirror selfie and captioned it saying: “Let’s meet often.” In the picture, the crooner can be seen wearing a full sleeves white T-shirt, beige pants, a back belt, a cool pair of sneakers and a hat. The image looks like it’s been shot in either a music studio or a dance studio. As soon as the idol shared the picture, the comment section was flooded with comments saying “PLEASE I LOVE YOU” and “WELCOME BABYBOOOO.”

