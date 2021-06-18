THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s Joohoney got candid about the ‘exhausting’ process of making music

We are looking back at the time when MONSTA X member Joohoney opened up about how he makes music, and what he tried to achieve with every new music he breathes life into.

We are looking back at July 2020 when South Korean singer and MONSTA X member Joohoney spoke to Dazed Korea in a rare interview and got candid about making music and what it means to him. He said, “Promoting as MONSTA X, because all the members need to sing the song together, what I can show as a rapper is limited to about four lines. Because of that, I try to do things on my own that I wanted to show, but wasn’t able to [in the group]. I try to show my story, my values, my worldview. I believe rap is a medium through which you can express yourself, and I want to show my real self as much as possible.”

Expressing how much music means to him, Joohoney said, “Music is like a toy that I want to show off to the world. It’s like if you created something cool with Legos and say to your mom, ‘I made this. Isn’t it cool?’ I want people to see the fun things I’ve made and be happy, have fun, and even share sadness”.

He continued: “That’s what music is to me, and whenever I’m making music, the one thing that must be there is sincerity. The lyrics must be said with sincerity, and if you like or dislike something, you need to express your emotions exactly as they are. If I’m unable to do that, I just delete that part. With music, that’s the one thing I’m stubborn about. Every single word must be said with true emotion. It can be exhausting, but I think it’s necessary.”

