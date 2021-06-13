THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s Kihyun got candid about receiving love from fans

We are looking back at the time when MONSTA X member Kihyun opened up about his fans and what they mean to him. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at October 2020 when MONSTA X’s Kihyun spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Korea and opened up about the importance of fans to him. In the chat with the magazine, Kihyun got candid about MONSTA X’s album Fatal Love, which was due to release in November 2020. He asked for fans to look forward to it as he said, “The music and performances will show the best of the group MONSTA X in our sixth year.”

Kihyun is also known for his devotion to MONSTA X’s fans, Monbebes. When asked what the fans mean to him, he responded, “Recently, I watched Son Heung Min’s soccer match and I was so proud of him that I wrote a post on our online fan community. When I did that, my fans told me, ‘That’s what you’re like to us.’ I was touched. If I hadn’t become a singer, I wouldn’t have been able to receive this much love. I really need to work hard from now on.”

Since making their debut in 2015 with their first EP Trespass, MONSTA X had received its first Grand Prize (Daesang) since its debut with the “Stage of the Year” at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards. Sweeping lots of prestigious recognitions, MONSTA X also won “Artist of the Year” at 2020 The Fact Music Awards.

Also Read: Desire to win and a whole lot of laughs: Here's how MONSTA X had a great time on Naver NOW's exclusive show

Share your comment ×