THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s Minhyuk & I.M got candid about having to cancel their concert due to COVID

Back in January 2021, MONSTA X members Minhyuk and I.M spoke to Vogue Korea for a rare interview and opened up about working together, their career and much more! IM reflected on attending awards ceremonies virtually amidst COVID, he said “We were grateful to have won awards, but when the fans aren’t there in person, the trophies feel less meaningful.” After COVID hit, MONTSA X also had to cancel their concerts abroad due to the pandemic. “It was the first time since I debuted that I spent so much time in bed that my back hurt,” he said. “Other than exercising at home, I spent most of my time at the studio. Even when I was busy, I’d go to the studio when I could. But now I have a lot of time on my hands.”

Minhyuk was asked about his choice of songs during his appearance on MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer.” The songs he chose were from 1989 and 1991, and although “retro” is a current trend, the songs came out before Minhyuk was born. He explained, “At my house, we had a record player that could play both cassette tapes and CDs. I listened to lots of different albums as a kid. I remember Im Chang Jung’s album cover that came out when I was seven. He had dyed his hair blond and had his arms stretched out toward the sky.” He added that he would often ask his parents to buy him albums instead of toys.

Talking about his work as host on SBS’s “Inkigayo” and Naver NOW’s “Bogo Ship Show” (literal title). “Bogo Ship Show”, where Minhyuk invites musicians to talk about various topics. He said, “From the listener’s perspective, I think that it’s good to have a DJ who talks sincerely about things even when it’s not in the script.” He shared that he always takes at least 30 minutes to look up articles about a guest beforehand and explained, “It would be rude to talk to someone without knowing anything about them just because they’re a new artist. For example, the group DRIPPIN recently came on the show, and I didn’t know much about them, but I looked them up beforehand and the conversation went much easier. When Jaejae came on the show, I mentioned that I had seen an article about her brand modeling, and she was really happy to hear that. The guest has to be excited for the show to flow well.”

Also Read: THROWBACK: When MONSTA X leader Shownu shared the secret to the group’s success

Share your comment ×