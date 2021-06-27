THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s Shownu expressed his love for Korean street food & revealed his favourite dishes

We are looking back at when MONSTA X’s Shownu opened up about his love for Korean street food. Scroll down to see what he said.

Back in January 2021, MONSTA X’s Shownu took part in a pilot variety show, Are You Hungry for Delivery? Just Order It! The pilot variety show dug deeper into South Korea’s large food delivery industry and showed how people adapted to the COVID 19 restrictions over eating out. On the show, the MONSTA X members were seen ordering a lot of food even in the morning. In the interview, Shownu said, “We live in a dorm, so we do order a lot of takeouts. I usually order something with rice. Either Korean food like kimchi stew or simple, easy-to-eat food like kimbap, tonkatsu, and jjajangmyun. On special days I might order something like pasta or pizza.”

Of all the hosts on the show, Shownu is the youngest. He said, “There wasn’t anything especially difficult [about being the youngest]. The older members were all food experts, so I felt like I had to think more carefully about how I expressed myself about the food.”

He shared a memorable restaurant from the show, saying, “Around the first episode, there was a delivery place where we got spicy stir-fried pork, kimchi stew, and a rolled omelet at the same time. The combination of those three foods was really good, but also the stir-fried spicy pork was different from those at regular fast-food restaurants. It had some fat on the meat, so the ratio of meat to fat was really good.”

He continued, “I spend a lot of time thinking about what to order, about what might be good. I’m sure that the viewers also spend a lot of time thinking about it. But our show has the theme, ‘Just order it!’, so I hope that we can solve some of the viewers’ curiosity about what there is to eat through delivery out there.”

Also Read: THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s Shownu shared hopes to be like Usher in future

Share your comment ×