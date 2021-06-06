THROWBACK: When MONSTA X’s Shownu got candid on what his fans mean; Singer inspired to do better for them

We are looking back at when MONSTA X member Shownu opened up about what his fans mean to him and how they inspire the singer. Scroll down to see what he said.

We are looking back at November 2020 when MONSTA X member Shownu spoke to Beauty magazine and opened up about his hobbies, the significance of MONSTA X fans and much more. During the chat, Shownu spoke about the band’s comeback track “Love Killa.” He shared, “Since ‘Love Killa’ has a clear style, we gained confidence talking amongst ourselves and practising.”

He continued, “It’s much better to dance to the song about two times with the members than it is to do so 10 times alone in the practice room. I feel that it’s extremely priceless to promote as a team like we are doing now.” Shownu, who would rather focus on the current moment than be worried about something that hasn’t happened yet, is continuing to move forward on his own accord. He commented, “Right now, I think that I should treat fans well and be grateful for them. Whether fans see us on site or through video, I strongly think, ‘Let’s do our best on every stage.'”

Monsta X is a South Korean boy group formed through the reality survival program No. Mercy by Starship Entertainment. The group is currently composed of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, with former member Wonho leaving the group in October 2019 due to a drug controversy. As an irreplaceable group, MONSTA X had received its first Grand Prize (Daesang) since its debut with the “Stage of the Year” at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards. Sweeping lots of prestigious recognitions, MONSTA X also won “Artist of the Year” at 2020 The Fact Music Awards.

Also Read: MONSTA X's energetic artistic MV GAMBLER surpasses 26 million views in just five days

Share your comment ×